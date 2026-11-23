The holiday season has been kicked into high gear with the help of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s 24th annual “Festival of Trees” at the Valencia Town Center.

Local dignitaries, community members and SCV Boys and Girls Club members gathered on Friday evening at the “Magic of the Lights” gala to see the trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses that designers spent hundreds of hours making, participate in the auction for a tree, and to enjoy each other’s company.

Matt Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys and Girls Club, who wore a Christmas lights blazer to the gala, was smiling from ear to ear, saying the atmosphere felt amazing and rewarding.

“It’s just the pinnacle of the Boys and Girls Club and what it’s all about. Because we have amazing volunteers. Our designers are all volunteers who make this happen, and they’ve been working for weeks to put their trees together, their wreath, their gingerbread houses,” Nelson said. “And so now we get this amazing opportunity to see the crowd come through and see the look on their faces and just see the Christmas spirit.”

Nelson said that tradition, family and community are just some things that the SCV Boys and Girls Club represents – calling it “an extended family” for the children in the community.

He added that one thing he loves about the gala is that it is a full sensory experience for guests.

“Because it’s the lights, and it’s the smell of the desserts and gingerbread. And I just love how much joy it brings people. I mean, we’re here. Our primary reason is to gather funds, to keep the Boys and Girls (Club) open for another year (and) to keep it a safe place for our kids, but it’s also a really fun event,” Nelson said.

Pam and Dennis Verner, co-chairs of the “Magic of the Lights” gala, were excited about the night ahead of them.

“I love this event. It is one of my favorite events to kick off the holiday season, and I’ve been coming to it for years,” Pam said.

“I’m really excited, too. A lot of hard work went into this. A lot of great volunteers and teamwork, so I’m real excited,” Dennis said.

Pam said that seeing the community come decked out in their holiday attire and the professionally designed trees and gingerbread houses are special to witness.

She added that she loves seeing new people and regular visitors who come every year.

“And they love it so much, they want to come back every year. Unfortunately, we’re tapped out at 300 people, but I feel like if we could find a venue that could hold more, we would definitely sell more tables,” Pam said.

Dennis emphasized the fact that a month ago, they were worried that tickets might not sell, but within no time, the gala was completely sold out.

“‘Oh, I don’t know, is anybody going to buy a ticket or a table’ to within two weeks or three weeks? It’s sold out, and now my friends are mad at me, because they can’t get in,” Dennis said with a laugh.

Jeffrey Thompson, who came to bid on another tree to add to his collection of five, said he was planning on bidding on a “pink tree.”

Thompson said that he wanted to get the tree for his two daughters and his wife, saying he was a “girl dad.” He added that he loves coming to the festival because it kicks the holiday season into the right vibe.

“And I love that. And when we walked in today, the kids lined (up to greet) … you get a real visceral feeling of why you’re supporting folks that can develop and grow,” Thompson said.

Throughout the evening, the Saugus High School show choir sang Christmas carols to get everyone into the spirit and people walked around admiring each tree and gingerbread house.

On Saturday, the club let the community come and see what they had to offer.

Gisela Langmaier, an attendee who lives in Austria, was visiting her mother during the festival.

She said she decided to come because the event helps support the children of the community her mother lives in.

Langmaier said with a smile that her favorite tree was a tabletop tree with dogs all over it.

“And they all did such a good job with the gingerbread houses, then always the trees, and then you hear the kids singing and dancing, and I’m looking forward to what we all will see. I enjoy it,” Langmaier said. “And it makes a great start into the Christmas season, because on Wednesday I have to fly home to Austria to the snow, and so I enjoy it (and) seeing this. And it’s so different to our Christmas. It’s more bling, bling, and more colors.”

Tami Hill, a gingerbread house decorator, said it took her at least two weeks to create her gingerbread house, but she loved making it.

“So, the trees are upside down sugar cones with royal icing. And the little snowmen are made out of fondant, and the snowballs, and the wood pile is little pretzels, and I … I tried to make an axe, a little hatchet. But you make the windows out of what you use for making lollipops,” Hill said.

Hill named her gingerbread house, “Chalet Noel,” because it reminded her of a Swiss chalet.

“Yeah, so it’s always fun to create something. They’ve been very different each year. I do something different,” Hill said.

Hill added that having events like “Festival of Trees” is a way to bring community together because it is lacking in the world.

“And events like this have a lot of value in promoting that because it’s about relationships and bringing people together, and it gives something tangible to a cause instead of just writing a check,” Hill said.

Jenna Hauss came with her daughter, Lilly Young, 11, to support Young’s cousin, Madison, who was performing.

But Hauss said she loves to support the club because it is a festive and fun event for the holidays.

“And we’re here to support and we love to see the different creative trees and decorations. You know, from all the kids that have decorated it to the volunteers,” Hauss said.

Young said her favorite gingerbread house was one that had four slices of white bread and a jar of ginger in between, taking the meaning of the words literally.

During a follow-up interview on Saturday afternoon, Nelson said they had hit their goals and felt grateful for all the support the community continues to give to the club year after year at the festival.

“It feels great. It feels great. It’s great to have another successful year and to have so many great, awesome supporters, and we had several people say it was their first time coming to the gala … we love the joy it brings people to get into the holiday spirit,” Nelson said.