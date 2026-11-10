Quarterfinals girls’ tennis roundup: Castaic, Golden Valley fall, eliminated from CIF 

The local high school girls’ tennis season came to an end on Monday after the Castaic Coyotes and Golden Valley Grizzlies fell in Monday’s action, but not without both teams fighting until the end and making history along the way.

Here are scores from the quarterfinals:

Esperanza 10, Golden Valley 8: After back-to-back narrow wins in the first and second rounds of the Division 5 playoffs, the Grizzlies were awarded a home matchup in the quarterfinals on Monday.

The Grizzlies hosted Esperanza and featured a strong showing in singles play with five wins across three rounds.

Kaelyn Azarraga, the reigning individual Foothill League singles champion, swept her opponents across all three rounds with Emilia Cedeno and Pavithra Premadasan each securing wins of their own.

Despite the strong showing in singles play, the Grizzlies ultimately fell, with Esperanza securing six wins in doubles play across three rounds.

With the loss, the Grizzlies were eliminated from the Division 5 playoffs, and their season came to an end.

Mayfair 14, Castaic 4: After the Castaic girls’ tennis team made history with the program’s first-ever playoff appearance in the Division 7 playoffs, the Coyotes secured their first-ever wins in the first and second rounds.

Following back-to-back playoffs wins, the Coyotes fell on Monday in the Division 7 quarterfinals to Mayfair on the road.

With the loss, the Coyotes were eliminated from the Division 7 playoffs, and their season came to an end.

Individual

Although the team playoffs are over, the individual championships are set to begin on Nov. 23 with the Southern Section’s prelims.

According to the Southern Section’s rules for playoff eligibility for the individual championships, each league may enter two players in singles and two doubles teams.

The Southern Section is set to release the playoff brackets for the individual championships, which will feature when, where and who will play, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with the prelims scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 23.