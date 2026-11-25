The Saugus boys’ soccer team couldn’t have started the season any better.

With a 3-0 win over the Quartz Hill Royals in the team’s season opener on Tuesday, the Centurions started the year 1-0 behind senior forward Brett Foster’s two-goal performance.

“We played well enough, but I still feel like, you know, this was not our best soccer. That’s what I was telling the guys at halftime,” Saugus coach Seth Groller said after the match. “But when we find our outside players and then create opportunities for these crosses, I feel like we are a dangerous team.”

For Groller, Tuesday’s season opener was a match that was meant to get the team on their feet as they get ready for the year ahead.

And although the team played its first official match on Tuesday, it didn’t stop Groller from scheduling Quartz Hill (3-1), which was unbeaten with a 3-0 record going into the matchup.

After the game, Groller said the Royals presented challenges for his Centurions (1-0) but provided valuable insight on what his team needed to work on.

“[Quartz Hill] did a good job of pressing our center backs and putting us under pressure, but we met the challenge today,” he said. “But I do think that there’s some work to be done, but this is definitely a good starting point.”

One aspect of the match that Groller was happy to see was the team’s attack and efforts from the forwards.

In the first half, Foster delivered a brace within 10 minutes, including scoring his second goal off an assist from Kieren Tirado. And in the second half, sophomore Marco Bombino recorded the third goal of the match in the 24th minute.

Groller said his forwards capitalized on Tuesday’s opportunities and that the three-goal match was a total-team effort.

“Brett came up big today,” Groller said. “And again, those goals came from the outside and we found him in the box, and he was where he needed to be.”

The Centurions defense and goalkeeper Mateo Maximo recorded a clean sheet and started the season with a shutdown performance against a Quartz Hill offense that had scored nine goals in three matches prior to Tuesday’s matchup.

“I did see some areas of vulnerability, but overall, I feel like we did a solid job back there,” Groller said. “Nice to see that we’re not giving them too many opportunities, too many chances. And keeping that clean sheet.”

With the win, the Centurions started the season 1-0 and with one match in the books, Groller and the team look toward the Foothill League season.

The Centurions open the Foothill League season on Dec. 1 against the Castaic Coyotes at Saugus High School with the match scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m.

As the team prepares for a grueling league schedule, Groller spoke on the importance of the team’s preseason action and how it will help prepare the Centurions for a successful Foothill League campaign.

“These [matches] is to make sure that we are where we need to be complete, because that’s our main goal to be as prepared as possible for that challenge,” he said. “I think we’re putting ourselves in a good spot with our matchups … so we can put some quality teams on the books and prepare ourselves as much as possible.”