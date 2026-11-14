Ron Perry | Who Newsom Protects

So let me try to understand Gov. Gavin Newsom: He has announced that he is commuting the death sentences of some 540-plus murderers, rapists, kidnappers, etc. So my conundrum is, why would a person commute these sentences while at the same time believe in abortion? I just can’t wrap my head around that! It just doesn’t make sense. Please, governor, help us understand what you are thinking. You are willing to let babies die but not willing to let these scum of the earth die. Presidential material, I don’t think so.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country