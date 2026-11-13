West Ranch High School hosts fall signing day  

West Ranch High School celebrated three of its student athletes on Tuesday and recognized the seniors’ commitments to committing their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

In girls’ lacrosse, Grace Manning officially signed her national letter of intent to attend the United States Naval Academy and committed to playing women’s lacrosse following her high school career.

Manning, who initially committed to the academy after her breakout sophomore season, enters her senior year with an already impressive high school career.

Having earned an all-California Interscholastic Federation selection in 2025, Manning also led the West Ranch girls’ lacrosse program to a Foothill League title as a sophomore.

Manning ended her sophomore campaign with offensive player of the year honors in the Foothill League and made the decision to commit to the United States Naval Academy the following season, according to Manning in an interview with The Signal in July.

Although Manning suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the 2026 season, she is poised to return for her senior year in spring 2027 and aiming to lead the Wildcats to another Foothill League title.

As for boys’ lacrosse, Connor McIntosh signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday and committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Concordia University in Irvine.

McIntosh, who’s a long-stick midfielder and defender, is a two-sport athlete and wrapped up his fall season with the tackle football team but will look to represent the Golden Eagles of Concordia University in Division 2 men’s lacrosse.

In softball, Naomi Stoll made official her commitment to continue her academic and college career at Oregon State University after she signed her national letter of intent during Tuesday’s signing day ceremony.

Stoll, who wrapped up her junior 2026 season with first-team all-Foothill League honors, has recorded a career batting average of .486 and tallied 90 hits.

In Stoll’s junior season, she recorded 44 runs batted in and hit eight home runs through 29 games played en route to a second-place finish in the Foothill League and second-round finish in the Division 3 Southern Section playoffs.

And in Stoll’s sophomore season, she helped lead the Wildcats to a finalist finish in the Division 5 playoffs.