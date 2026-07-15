West Ranch’s Grace Manning’s road to recovery and journey back to the field 

Grace Manning entered the 2026 spring season with the West Ranch girls’ lacrosse team looking to carry the momentum from her sophomore campaign having earned a 2025 all-CIF selection and commitment to the United State Naval Academy off a breakout year.

But in a Foothill League rivalry game against the crosstown Valencia Vikings, Manning tore her anterior cruciate ligament and was ruled out for the rest of the 2026 season.

Despite the injury, Manning remained motivated in helping her team as she played a major role in helping the Wildcats win the program’s sixth-consecutive Foothill League title – from the sidelines.

“It was going great. I was on top of my game, winning draws, and I had really great chemistry with my team,” Manning said in an interview with The Signal. “Unfortunately, the injury happened, and I was just able to watch from the sidelines.”

The injury allowed the soon-to-be senior to see the setback as a blessing in disguise as she got to sit on the sidelines and take in lacrosse from a new perspective.

“Some people see it as a curse, but I see it as a blessing,” she said. “It’s one way to be more knowledgeable about the game, have more IQ, and it’s really great to support my teammates and find a different sense of purpose on the team.”

Prior to her injury, Manning led the Wildcats to a Foothill League title as a sophomore in 2025 and earned her first all-CIF selection.

Manning ended her sophomore campaign with offensive player of the year honors and committed to the United States Naval Academy following the season.

With the commitment to play collegiate lacrosse with the United States Naval Academy, the journey is full circle for Manning as she always desired to get into the military and represent the player that West Ranch High School made her into.

“My great uncle John, he flew Top Gun in the Navy a long time ago. And I’ve always desired to be in the military and kind of following afterhim,” she said. “So, when I saw the Naval Academy fourth in the nation for women’s lacrosse in Division 1, but also an opportunity that will make be successful in life. I knew I wanted to represent West Ranch and the program that they built me into.”

Photo courtesy of Grace Manning.

With a college commitment locked down and an already accomplished high school career, Manning never felt any pressure or doubt that the ACL injury was going to set her back.

Instead, Manning’s head coach, Leesa Chelminiak, said Manning’s leadership never wavered and still helped the players involved in the program as a captain to win during the 2026 season.

“Even while dealing with the injury, her leadership and influence on the team never stopped,” Chelminiak said. “Grace is one of those athletes whose value goes far beyond what shows up on a stat sheet. Her work ethic, competitiveness, leadership, and the example she sets for younger players have been a huge part of building our program.”

After the injury, Manning continued to support her teammates at games and helped the team from the sidelines as she rehabilitated.

Manning said that her rehab consisted of two to three weekly visits to physical therapy along with hour-long exercises to get back her strength.

Manning added that the rehab process was eye-opening as she got to give attention to other areas of her practice regime and believes she will return as a better player for her senior and collegiate seasons.

“My grind has constantly been wall ball, which is just practice on things that I can do prescribed by my surgeon and my doctor,” she said. “I go to the gym and work on all upper body and just trying to build on things that I wouldn’t pay attention to specifically when I wasn’t injured.”

As for next year, Manning believes she will still be out for the beginning of the girls’ lacrosse season but expects to return to the field and play in her senior year.

But Manning said she’s also not going to rush back on the field and added she has the support of her head coach, teammates and program to return to the field when she’s ready.

Manning believes she’s setting herself up for a strong senior season in 2027 for West Ranch while also inspiring others around her.

“I hope to leave the program better than I came in,” she said on her personal goals for next season. “I want to bring the team together and I want everybody to have the feeling like they have their own role on the team. And just try to encourage the other girls to believe that they can do anything that they want to. And if they work hard enough, then they can achieve it.”