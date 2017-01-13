Saugus boys soccer stayed unbeaten in Foothill League play with a 3-0 road win over West Ranch on Friday.

James Johnson scored twice for the Centurions (8-4-3, 2-0-0 in Foothill).

Josh De Leon scored the other goal.

That gives Johnson 16 goals on the year.

Other scores

Valencia 6, Golden Valley 1

Josh Ferguson scored four goals for the Vikings (9-2-3, 2-0) at home on Friday. Ian Young and Brennon Book scored the Vikings’ two other goals. Valencia has now combined for 10 goals in its first two Foothill League games.

Golden Valley fell to 1-8-2 overall and 0-1-1 in league.

Hart 3, Canyon 1

The Indians (11-4-2, 1-1-0) rebounded from a league-opening loss to Saugus with a commanding win over the Cowboys (0-9-5, 0-1-1) at Hart on Friday.

Jaden Nguyen scored two goals for Hart. Dillon Vega scored the other.

Jamie Ledesma scored Canyon’s goal.