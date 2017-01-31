Rep. Steve Knight will be keeping his vice chairmanship of the subcommittee on energy for the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, it was announced Tuesday.

The second-term Republican from Santa Clarita’s 25th Congressional District also held that position in his rookie turn in Congress.

Randy Weber, a Republican from Texas, will serve as chairman of the subcommittee. Tuesday’s appointments were made official by the Science Committee’s Chairman, Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas).

“Energy policy has a huge impact our economy, both nationally and locally here in Southern California,” Knight said in a statement.

“I am honored and excited to work with Chairman Randy Weber once again to continue to develop measures that will improve the lives of American families and businesses.”

The subcommittee has jurisdiction over all manner of energy policy, including, Knight’s office pointed out, managing and expanding infrastructure and developing new technologies.

In addition to his seat on the Science Committee and its energy subcommittee, Knight sits on the House Committees on Small Business, and Armed Services – just as he did in his first term.

“During his time on the (Science) committee, he (Knight) has spearheaded important energy modernization legislation and led the conversation on solar fuels,” Smith said in a statement.

As energy vice chair in the last Congress, Knight authored the Energy Contracting Opportunities Act (giving smaller and newer energy companies that work with renewable sources like solar and wind more opportunities to compete for government contracts), and the Solar Fuels Innovation Act (establishing a Department of Energy research initiative on storable solar energy).

