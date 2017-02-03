Formed in East Los Angeles more than 30 years ago, Los Lobos have become known for fusing the sounds of their Mexican heritage with American rock ‘n’ roll, creating a sound that is uniquely their own.

The multiple Grammy Award winners will perform at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The group shot to international stardom with its 1987 cover of the Ritchie Valens classic “La Bamba,” which was featured in the feature film of the same title starring Lou Diamond Phillips.

Comprised by band members David Hidalgo, Louie Perez, Cesar Rosas, Conrad Lozano, Steve Berlin and Enrique Gonzalez, Los Lobos have been influenced by Tex-Mex, blues, R&B, norteños and cumbia. Honoring their rich Chicano heritage, their music makes ample use of instruments such as guitar, accordion, drums, woodwinds, jarana huasteca, and requinto jarocho.

Los Lobos was born when Hidalgo and Perez met as students at Garfield High School. Discovering a mutual love for music, the two decided to start writing songs. The rest, as they say, is history.

The legendary group has demonstrated its staying power by releasing over 20 albums over the years, including their latest release, “Gates of Gold” in 2015. That same year the group was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band is sure to have PAC audience members on their feet as they play songs from their extensive music catalog, such as “We Belong Together” and “La Pistola y el Corazon.”

Tickets for Los Lobos are priced at $38 to $65 per person. The performance will take place at 8 p.m. on the PAC main stage.

Tickets for a pre-show artist meet-and-greet and cocktail party are sold separately for $40.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the PAC Box Office at (661) 362-5304 or visit www.canyonspac.com.