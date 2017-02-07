A case of apparent road rage – or, specifically, driveway rage – resulted in the felony arrest of a bicyclist on suspicion of vandalism.

A confrontation between a motorist and a cyclist happened on Sunday, culminating in the cyclist allegedly throwing something at the motorist’s car.

“The victim was pulling out of driveway on the 26100 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, near Cinema Drive, when the suspect was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Monday.

“The suspect threw an item at the victim’s cars causing damage,” he said.

“The victim called 911 while trying to maintain a visual on the suspect. Deputies located the suspect in a nearby area and arrested him for vandalism,” Somoano said.

Ferninand Abergas Marcelo, described by arresting deputies as an unemployed 36-year-old transient, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism resulting in a monetary loss believed to be more than $400.

The felony charge cited by arresting deputies could result in a one-year sentence or a fine of up to $10,000 upon conviction, according to the California Penal Code.

Marcelo’s bail was set at $50,000.

