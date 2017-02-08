Babies born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in February are receiving red hats knitted and crocheted by volunteers for the American Heart Association (AHA) in celebration of Heart Month. Henry Mayo is participating in the AHA’s Little Hats, Big Hearts program, which raises awareness of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country. Eight in 1,000 babies are born with a heart defect.

More than 1,600 babies in Los Angeles will receive a little red hat in February as part of the American Heart Association’s new Little Hats, Big Hearts program aimed at promoting healthy babies and moms. As part of the collaborative program with The Children’s Heart Foundation, sponsored locally by Union Bank, newborn babies in more than 400 hospitals in 40 states across the country will receive hats.

“Our goal with Little Hats, Big Hearts is not only to raise awareness, but also to encourage moms to live heart-healthy and help their children do the same,” said Shawn Casey, Affiliate Development Officer for the American Heart Association. “We send our message of thanks to the volunteers who knitted and crocheted the red hats, the participating hospitals, and our sponsor Union Bank for supporting the program’s Los Angeles debut. We look forward to making it a wonderful annual tradition.”

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans, and each year at least 40,000 babies are born with congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect. Little Hats, Big Hearts, which raises awareness of heart disease and congenital heart defects, began in Chicago in 2014.

American Heart Month is an annual celebration in February that began in 1964 to encourage Americans to join the battle against heart disease. A presidential proclamation pays tribute each year to researchers, physicians, public health professionals and volunteers for their tireless efforts in preventing, treating and researching heart disease.

