Saugus Union School District Physical Education Teacher Samantha Ford started collecting shoes in December after she noticed that students in her class weren’t wearing the appropriate footwear because of financial reasons.

Real Life Church stepped in to help.

“We wanted to help kids in our community,” said Cole Parrish, the church’s Canyon Country area pastor.

The church collected shoes on Sunday at their Canyon Country campus, which is located inside Edwards Canyon Country Stadium 10 movie theater.

Before their 8:30 a.m. service, the shoe drive received about 50 new children’s shoes and were expecting at least another 50 pairs to be donated by the end of the 10:30 a.m. service.

All of the donated shoes will be distributed to a local elementary school.

Laurie Hale and her daughter came into the church with three pairs of shoes to donate.

“We know that there is a need in the community and we wanted to help out,” Hale said.

“If I was in a situation where I couldn’t afford shoes for my daughter, I would hope that someone in the community would find it in their hearts to reach out to me.”

“We really love giving back the community,” said Lorrie George, who brought four pairs of shoes. “We love the idea that our church is supporting elementary schools.”

The drive will collect shoes at the Canyon Country campus till the end of this month.

New children’s shoes may also be dropped off at Real Life Church’s Valencia location on Newhall Ranch Road.

You can read more about Samantha Ford and her drive here.