First-gen student recounts path to COC graduation 

News release

With the help of Umoja, mentors and her own persistence, Shauntell Lowe rose from uncertainty and housing instability to reach graduation with hope and determination.

Being a first-generation college student at College of the Canyons has been both exciting and nerve-wracking for Shauntell Lowe, according to a news release from the community college, which held its graduation ceremony last week.

“Prior to COC, I didn’t even know what a college credit was,” Lowe, graduated with honors on June 5 with an associate degree in communication studies, said in the release. “I have to walk in full confidence in a space that I’ve never really been in before. I’m setting the foundation for my siblings and doing my best every step of the way.”

The Saugus High School graduate said starting at her local community college made all the difference, thanks to the support and guidance she found there.

“I heard COC was a great school before I came, but it has exceeded my expectations,” Lowe said in the release. “Not only do you save a lot of money, but you get so many resources that pave the way for you to make the transition easier to get into university.”

One of the resources Lowe relied on heavily was Umoja — which means “unity” in Kiswahili — a program designed to enhance the cultural and educational experiences of African American and other students. Students in the program can take two Umoja dedicated transferable or degree applicable courses per academic year that integrate Umoja principles, such as African centered texts, culturally responsive assignments, and inclusive teaching strategies. They can also meet with a Umoja counselor to stay on track and receive individualized support.

COC’s Umoja program is one of 83 active programs nationwide, giving students like Lowe a community where they feel seen, supported, and academically grounded, the release said.

In recognition of her leadership and commitment to fostering unity within the Umoja community, Lowe was honored with the Unity and Community Leadership Award.

Lowe learned about the program through her counselor, Anthony Morris, who is a Umoja counselor at COC.

“He really helped me with my academic plan and took my goals into consideration,” said Lowe. “He held me accountable. He was in my corner the entire time.”

Morris says that from the moment he met Lowe, she stood out as someone grounded, genuine, and driven.

“Over time, I watched her grow more confident in herself and more intentional about her goals,” Morris said in the release. “She learned the importance of leaning on the right people and resources for support, which is one of the reasons Umoja became such a meaningful community for her.”

As a Black woman, Lowe says she loved the sense of belonging she felt at Umoja.

“Living in Santa Clarita, I don’t see a lot of people that look like me,” said Lowe. “Umoja is a safe place. I don’t have to explain the way that I dress or why I do my hair the way that I do. People see my heart before they see my skin color.”

But Lowe’s path to graduation wasn’t without its challenges. During the fall 2024 semester, Lowe experienced housing instability and slept in her car in a retail parking lot.

“I’m (6 feet, 1 inch tall), so it was very hard for me to cram into that car,” said Lowe. “It was nerve-wracking as a young woman because some parking lots cut the lights out and there are a lot of loud noises.”

After taking on a second job to make ends meet, Lowe reached out to the college’s Basic Needs Center for help, which is how she learned about Finally Family Homes, a nonprofit organization that helps young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley who are seeking stability and housing.

Three days after applying to the program, Lowe received housing, which was extended to the duration of her COC studies.

Despite these challenges, Lowe remained committed to her goals and maintained a 3.5 GPA.

Her determination and perseverance paid off — Lowe received an $86,000 scholarship to study public relations at Biola University in the fall, according to the release.

Lowe plans on practicing public relations in the nonprofit sector to give back to the community.

“I think making a difference on a smaller scale will lead to bigger change,” said Lowe, who currently serves on the youth advisory board for Finally Family Homes. “I like speaking and changing perspectives.”

When offering advice to current and incoming students, Lowe urges them to take risks and trust their resilience.

“Push yourself to see what you can and can’t do,” said Lowe. “Don’t be afraid of what might happen, for me, it was homelessness. Don’t be afraid of those things, especially being at COC. People want to help. Do not give up. If you don’t give up, you haven’t failed.”