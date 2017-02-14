Trinity Classical Academy girls soccer’s goal this season was to build a solid foundation for the program in the years to come.

Coach Alexis Deol feels the Knights did that even after Tuesday’s 3-2 road loss in double overtime to AGBU of Canoga Park in the wild-card round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs.

“Our team is fairly young,” Deol said, “and we have some good potential in the next few years to continue improving.”

The Knights will be hungry to bounce back after AGBU scored two goals on penalty kicks, the second ending the game in Tuesday’s second overtime.

Both PKs were for handballs in the 18-yard box, and Deol didn’t agree with either of them.

Still, the game wasn’t without bright spots for the Knights (4-11).

Ariana Ford dribbled in and took a shot off the AGBU goalie late in the second half, and Emma Boulos scored off the rebound, tying the score 2-2 with roughly five minutes left in regulation.

“We were definitely excited,” Deol said. “It was the highlight of the game for us for sure.”

Sydney Wexler scored the game’s first goal for Trinity, which went 4-5 in Heritage League play and made the playoffs as the league’s No. 4 seed.

AGBU tied the score before halftime and temporarily took a 2-1 lead in the second half on its first penalty kick.

“I’m pretty confident that on any given day it could be good competition between us and AGBU,” Deol said. “I think we’re pretty evenly matched.”