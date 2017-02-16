A coin flip lost? No problem.

A bus ride? No problem.

Playing league champions in their building? Apparently, not a problem.

Valencia High girls basketball went to Canyon of Anaheim and took it to the Comanches in a 60-23 rout Thursday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1AA playoffs.

The Vikings (23-5), who lost a coin flip with Canyon High of Canyon Country necessitating the road trip, used the beginning of the second quarter to distance themselves from the host Comanches, champions of the North Hills league.

“We were penetrating more and playing tougher defense,” said guard Chyanne Pagkalinawan, who finished with 18 points and five assists. “And we were outrunning them. We kept pushing the ball. We shut down their main shooters.”

Kayla Konrad scored 28 points for Valencia, which will now travel to West High of Torrance on Saturday for a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals, a Valencia loss.

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing,” Pagkalinawan said.

Hart 57, Buena 50

Indians coach Terra Palmer didn’t mind her team’s draw in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1A playoffs.

Her team regularly plays in the Buena High tournament in Ventura. The Indians know the gym.

Palmer had reason to feel good.

The Indians (12-14) went on the road and beat the Bulldogs (20-7) Thursday, avenging a loss in preleague play.

“They had the right energy. They came out and everyone was locked in and did their job,” Palmer said.

Annie Christofferson scored 22 points, while Nicole Benz followed with 15.

Hart led 9-8 after the fist quarter but extended the lead to five points by half and 10 after three quarters.

The Indians then had to fend off the Bulldogs who pulled within five with 2:13 to play.

Hart will be at home Saturday against Duarte High.