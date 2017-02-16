A sudden spectacular display of fireworks on the west side of the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday night surprised Valencia residents, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

It was Six Flags Magic Mountain celebrating as only it knows how to do.

The fireworks capped a private party held by and for Six Flags staffers, with a pyrotechnic flare perfected over the years by SCV’s landmark amusement park.

“It was indeed a corporate Six Flags private party event,” Six Flags spokeswoman Sue Carpenter told The Signal Thursday morning.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain was honored to host the senior leadership teams from all the Six Flags parks across the system along with our corporate offices,” she said.

“It was a private event and the evening was capped off with fireworks.”

The display may have been a private affair but it was welcomed by many in the public who witnessed it.

“I was kind of surprised by it,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Randy Gee of Fire Station 126, noting “It went on for quite a while.”

