Dogs maul woman in Bridgeport

By Jim Holt -
76
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Two dogs are on death row today after attacking and mauling a woman who was walking her tiny Pomeranian in Bridgeport Wednesday afternoon.
“There was a German Shepherd attack yesterday afternoon involving two German Shepherds,” said Chris Kim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to the emergency room of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after being attacked by two German Shepherd dogs shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

She suffered several puncture wounds to her arms, buttocks and hip from bites inflicted by the attacking dogs as she held her 8-pound Pomeranian over her head to protect the smaller animal,

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told a neighbor that less than 10 minutes prior to the attack a boy was seen on the same street walking his dog.

The owner of the German Shepherds turned the animals over to Animal Control officials, Kim said.

“The dogs’ owner surrendered ownership of the dogs to the County,” he said.

The German Shepherds were placed in quarantine and are expected to be humanely killed.

“We don’t adopt these dogs out,” Kim said, referring to animals with a history of violence directed at people.

“There’s just too much liability,” he said. “Who’s to say there won’t be a repeat incident of violence?”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • billkealey

    OH MY GOD!!! GERMAN SHEPHERDS MUST NOW BE FEARED AND BANNED FROM EVERYWHERE JUST LIKE THOSE HORRIBLE PITBULL KILLING MACHINES!!! MOTHERS HIDE YOUR CHILDREN BECAUSE NOW NOT ONLY DO WE HAVE PITBULLS TO FEAR, BUT NOW IT’S GERMAN SHEPHERDS AS WELL!!! Oh but wait what about those stories of Chows, Great Danes, Alaskan Huskies……that have killed or maimed folks? OH MY GOD WE MUST BAN ALL DOGS OVER 10 LBS!!! There has been problems with almost every breed of dog. Obviously the bigger the dog the greater likelihood of more severe injuries. But I can tell you this, being an owner of a 100 lb pitty and having had many dogs of all sizes in my 58 years, small dogs are some of the most aggressive ones around! OH MY GOD WE MUST JUST BAN ALL DOGS NO MATTER THE SIZE!!! I know how rediculous the capitalized sentences sound, I just hope everyone else does too. As the case with many owners of the larger breeds, it mainly boils down to what kind of owner they are. For the most part all dogs are wonderful animals, it’s their owners that are the problem. OH MY GOD WE SHOULD JUST BAN PEOPLE……

    • starzowner

      Wow, angry much? I feel bad for this woman, I would have done same with my little 6 lb pom/chi cross. I blame the owner of these dogs for not having properly socialized them, for allowing them to be loose and now for their sure death. People really should not own animals if they know nothing about them, what their needs are and proper socialization into the human/pet world. Now this woman is suffering, the small dog is probably terrified and two German Shepherd dogs are going to be put to death. Hope this owner is heavily fined and told never to own dogs again!

  • TP

    There was a boy walking his dog too. Hmm , Timmy & Lassie didn’t witness this ? Did she notice the mini-van speeding to pick up schools kids as well ?

    • starzowner

      Seriously? Wth is wrong with you? Clearly she meant that on the same walk path there are children with their animals and it could have been a child attacked rather than her…you need help