Dogs maul woman in Bridgeport

Two dogs are on death row today after attacking and mauling a woman who was walking her tiny Pomeranian in Bridgeport Wednesday afternoon.

“There was a German Shepherd attack yesterday afternoon involving two German Shepherds,” said Chris Kim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to the emergency room of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after being attacked by two German Shepherd dogs shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

She suffered several puncture wounds to her arms, buttocks and hip from bites inflicted by the attacking dogs as she held her 8-pound Pomeranian over her head to protect the smaller animal,

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told a neighbor that less than 10 minutes prior to the attack a boy was seen on the same street walking his dog.

The owner of the German Shepherds turned the animals over to Animal Control officials, Kim said.

“The dogs’ owner surrendered ownership of the dogs to the County,” he said.

The German Shepherds were placed in quarantine and are expected to be humanely killed.

“We don’t adopt these dogs out,” Kim said, referring to animals with a history of violence directed at people.

“There’s just too much liability,” he said. “Who’s to say there won’t be a repeat incident of violence?”

