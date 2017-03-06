Are we being cheated, flimflammed, or are our representatives completely crazy? Maybe a little or a lot of each.

I keep hearing about how our state is deteriorating – streets falling apart, air quality poor, and so on.

Recently I heard on the news about the sad state of the streets in our state that are in such poor shape due to potholes that it will take millions upon millions of dollars to repair.

Where has all the money gone from statewide and local initiatives that have passed promising to fix our woes? The gasoline taxes for roads, for example.

Now pay attention to the following.

Citing a report dated June 19, 2014, by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), the state of California has spent over $25.3 billion on illegal immigration. That’s billion with a capital “B,” and that was going on seven years ago. Another, more recent report put that tab at $113 billion.

All those billions of our tax money in the form of education (free!), health care (free!), law enforcement and social services (free!) went to the illegal aliens and their dependants.

The three million illegal immigrants and their 1.1 million U.S. born children cost the average California household $2,370 annually. And these amounts go back to 2014.

While our state is falling apart and the state sinks billions of dollars into a worthless bullet train – which by the way is currently millions of dollars over budget – those mindless politicians and our ignorant governor are wasting billions upon billions of dollars on illegal immigrants instead of taking care of and fixing our state.

The illegal immigrants take a free ride on our tax dollars and the state is in shambles. That’s what you get when you go for being a sanctuary city or state.

Those billions of dollars should go into what needs fixing first (first-responders, school teachers, veterans, senior citizens, etc.) – then what’s left over they can dole out to others.

I am sick and tired of all of the initiatives and special ballot issues. We do not need any more taxes to take care of anyone. Let the state fork over some of the money they waste on illegal immigrants (billions) and start taking care of its own citizens.

I am truly for Donald Trump’s wishes to deport all immigrants who are here illegally. I am tired of my tax money being wasted on them. That is not why I pay taxes.

We should have a say on what and where our taxes go. They should not be used on illegal immigrants.

Dick Cesaroni is a Saugus resident.