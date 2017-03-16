Contrary to previous reports from the United States Postal Service (USPS), the Newhall Post Office at 23736 Lyons Ave. will not open to residents this upcoming Monday.

“I received a message from the district there saying they’re now planning to move the P.O. boxes on March 24 and open retail operations on March 27,” USPS spokesperson Susan Recchia said.

Recchia said she received an email notice about the opening date change on Thursday afternoon.

Richard Garcia, the acting postmaster at the Newhall Post Office, said the ongoing construction on the parking lot is what is causing the delay.

“The parking lot is still torn up and we don’t want to take any chances of anyone getting hurt out there,” he said.

Now, the Newhall Post Office will move P.O. Boxes to the new location March 24 and will open for service March 27, according to Garcia. Those with P.O. Boxes at the location will be able to pick up their mail Saturday, March 25.

“We are putting notifications in current boxes they have here so they know,” Garcia said.

The new office will have an automated postal center and a carousel for packages so residents will not have to wait to receive their mail.

Construction difficulties with the location’s parking lot have delayed the post office’s opening five times.

It was originally scheduled to open in November 2016 before it was delayed to open in mid-January 2017, then Feb. 6, then Feb. 27 and lastly March 20.

The Newhall Post Office has had a tumultuous three years, moving to three separate locations due to lease agreements and construction.

In November 2014, the original Lyons Avenue post office was moved to a temporary location set up at 25549 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

Residents, upset with office’s move out of Newhall, petitioned for the post office to be reopened in the area. In May 2015, USPS began looking at moving the Newhall Post Office back to Newhall.

Before it could open, the location announced in August 2016 that it was being evicted from its temporary location at 25549 The Old Road.

During this interim period, from August 2016 to present, the Newhall Post Office has been operating from another temporary location at 24201 The Old Road.

