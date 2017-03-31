In search of $300 million in federal funding for California’s State Veterans Home program, Congressman Steve Knight wrote a letter to members of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction to benefit veterans in need.

“Originally formed after the Civil War to give shelter to disabled and homeless veterans, these homes have served veterans in our communities for well over one hundred years,” Knight wrote in the letter. “Our veterans sacrifice dearly for us, and we must in turn ensure they receive proper medical care.”

Currently, there are eight State Veterans Homes in California that serve veterans who are elderly, homeless or have disabilities which provide medical, residential and rehabilitative care, according to Knight’s office.

The program serves more than 3,000 veterans, but there is $640 million worth of deferred maintenance, threatening the program’s quality and capacity, Knight said in the letter.

“I’ve seen firsthand the incredible support that CalVet Veterans Homes provide to veterans in our community, and I am thankful to my colleagues for joining me in this important effort,” Knight said in a statement. “I will continue to fight to improve and increase services for the brave men and women who selflessly served our country.”

The letter was addressed to subcommittee Chairman Charlie Dent (PA-15) and Ranking Member Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23). Additionally, the letter was cosigned by California Representatives Colonel Paul Cook (CA-8), Duncan Hunter (CA-52) and Doug LaMalfa (CA-1).

