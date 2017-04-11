iStock photo
I hope this allays Cher’s fears (Cher Gilmore column “’We the people’ must solve climate change” in the March 25 issue of The Signal).

Note how “global warming” has morphed to “climate change”? Of course climate changes! Always has, and let’s assume it will continue.

Remember the 1970s fear of global cooling resulting in another ice age? Michael Mann and associates came up with the Hockey Stick Myth in 1999. It claimed that “now” was the hottest period on the planet for 1,000 years.

What about the medieval period that was supposedly hotter than now?

Then there was the Krakatoa Volcano eruption in Indonesia in 1883 that spewed so much ash into the atmosphere the whole world witnessed far less sunlight than normal for years.

Thankfully, the environmentalists of the time must have cleaned it up.
Relax Cher, relax.

Comments
  • Brian Baker

    Well said, Bob

    There’s no question that our planetary climate goes through cycles; the issue is
    whether or not it’s anthropogenic, and THAT’S the case the hysterics haven’t
    made.

    Explain the Carboniferous Period; explain the transition during the last mere 10,000 years (a blink in geological time) from sheet ice covering much of N. America and woolly mammoths and saber-tooth cats roaming wild here in LA as part of the local fauna. Too many of them drive SUVs?

    The climate has been changing for about 4 billion years, and will continue to do so until there’s no more atmosphere. There’s nothing anyone can do to stop it.

    The zealots are bowing at the altar of Gaia, just as the Catholic Church imposed it’s earth-centric views of the Universe as a form of “science” in the days of Copernicus.