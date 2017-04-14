The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station now has a motorcycle detail of six officers. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Six more Los Angeles County sheriffs will be enforcing traffic laws in Santa Clarita.

The city is emphasizing the need for motor safety, said Santa Clarita’s Communications Manager Carrie Lujan.

“Our motor officers will be enforcing traffic safety and are a visible reminder for drivers to slow down and follow the rules of the road,” Lujan said.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station now has a motorcycle detail of six officers. Katharine Lotze/The SignalWith higher-speed roads than many cities, and people going excessive speeds, accidents have been rising locally just as they have been nationally.

Both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian accidents are often times the result.

According to the L.A. Sheriff’s Department Traffic Services Detail, 339 people in Santa Clarita were given traffic citations for using their cell phones behind the wheel in 2016.

Comparatively, 831 people were given citations in 2015, 681 in 2014, 1,104 in 2013 and 1,005 in 2012 across the city.

Especially as April is National Distracted Driving Month, law enforcement officials are warning communities against using their phones while driving.

Californians can no longer hold their cell phones in their hand while driving, but can still swipe or tap phones to activate or deactivate a feature if the phone is mounted, as of the implementation of Assembly Bill 1785 in January. Drivers under 18 years old are completely prohibited from using their phone while driving.

And, distracted drivers often are at fault for many of the collisions.  Across the state, 85 people were killed and 11,262 were injured in 2015 because of distracted driving collisions, and 3,477 people were killed and about 391,000 were injured nationwide.

gender@signalscv.com
661-287-5525
On Twitter as @ginaender

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Gina Ender
Gina Ender
Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • lois eisenberg

    “More sheriffs to enforce traffic laws in Santa Clarita” YEAH!!
    Now if the sheriffs and can enforce a mindset to teach the drivers that speed kills !!

  • Ron Bischof

    In this column, inattention is only mentioned once despite it being the primary cause of accidents. Sargent Lynch focuses on speed because that what the Sheriff’s Department can most easily enforce with citations and fines that fund traffic courts and officers.

    “Statistics in Table 2 show that the recognition error, which included driver’s inattention, internal and external distractions, and inadequate surveillance, was the most (41% ±2.2%) frequently assigned critical reason. Decision error such as driving too fast for conditions, too fast for the curve, false assumption of others’ actions, illegal maneuver and misjudgment of gap or others’ speed accounted for about 33 percent (±3.7%) of the crashes. In about 11 percent (±2.7%) of the crashes, the critical reason was performance error such as overcompensation, poor directional control, etc. Sleep was the most common critical reason among non-perfor- mance errors that accounted for 7 percent (±1.0%) of the crashes. Other driver errors were recorded as critical reasons for about 8 percent (±1.9%) of the drivers.”

    https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/812115