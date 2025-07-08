SCV SELPA reaches out to parents of special-needs individuals 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member school districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children attending private schools. Special education programs are available to all eligible students with disabilities in the least restrictive environment in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

If you are concerned about your child’s development or have reason to believe your child needs special education due to a physical, mental, emotional, learning, or speech problem, you are encouraged to contact either your local school district’s Special Education Department or the SCV SELPA office.

All referrals are considered confidential and services for eligible children are provided at no cost. The parent or legal guardian retains the right to refuse services and are provided other procedural safeguards under federal and state law.

The local school district special education offices are: