Water is our most precious commodity, and it must continue to be conserved even if the water conservation rule has been lifted.

The unfortunate thing is that the non-water conservationist will only abuse this restriction as in the past and will abuse the conservation rule in excess.

Those of us who adhered to the water conservation rule will hopefully make up for the abusers in conserving more water. The recent blessed rain that we received was a prayer come true.

Not knowing when we will receive rain again, let’s take advantage and hold on to this most precious commodity.