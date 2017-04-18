Editor’s note: Part 2 of the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission’s public hearing on the Chiquita Canyon Landfill expansion is scheduled starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the commission’s downtown Los Angeles offices, 320 W. Temple St., Hall of Records, Room 150. Residents may give remote testimony from the Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road.

As elected officials, it is the responsibility of our county and state representatives to promote the public well-being, not private business, in the matter of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill expansion.

The county statement says its mission is “to enrich lives through caring and effective services.”

That includes, it says, “to improve the quality of life in the county of Los Angeles,” including the “well-being and prosperity of individuals, families … communities” in a spirit of teamwork and collaboration anchored in:

• Responsiveness

• Commitment

• Compassion

• Integrity

• Accountability

• Respect for diversity

• Professionalism

• A can-do attitude

• A pledge to always work to earn the public trust.

In its obstinate pursuit of profit the county is ignoring the 20-year-old agreement to close this landfill; instead it’s poised to further jeopardize the health and well-being of its citizens.

Our quality of life is negatively impacted by:

• Air pollution;

• Water pollution and the integrity of the aquifer;

• Wildlife and the Santa Clarita River habitat;

• The proximity of the landfill to local K-12 schools;

• The proximity of the landfill to local homes;

• Residential property values;

• Excessive truck traffic generated by landfill expansion;

Potential deaths and severe illnesses from asthma and cancer.

The county and Chiquita care for little more than public relations and profit. Residents want to close Chiquita. Residents choose to send their trash by rail to the existing Mesquite Regional Landfill – far away from schools, families and populations.

Residents choose to use the existing rail link instead of hundreds of polluting and congesting trucks every day.

Los Angeles County, keep your promise and do your moral duty for your electorate. Close the dump!