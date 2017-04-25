The Santa Clarita Christian baseball team beat Lancaster Baptist, 15-3, in five innings Tuesday at the Hart complex in a Heritage League contest.

Noah Dent pitched three strong innings. Ryan Franchimone went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Tim Shroyer went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Garrett Huckabone went 3-for-5 with five RBIs, and Drew Muxlow went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Varsity girls softball

Einstein 20, Highland Hall of Northridge 4

Samira Bachand hit a home run, and Beatriz Panduro went 2-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs. Faith Pearlman and Briana Garden turned the second triple play of the season for the Rockets (5-9 overall, 4-0 in Omega League).