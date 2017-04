Golden Valley High School is proud to announce that their Spring Musical, Once Upon A Mattress, is opening on April 26, 27 and 28 at 7 pm in the Golden Valley High School Theatre. General admission is $12 and tickets are available at the door. This hilarious story of the princess on the pea is suitable for all ages.

For more information, call Janie Prucha at 661-298-8140 x 1601.