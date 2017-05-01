Here’s a look at how Santa Clarita Valley products have fared in Major League Baseball so far this season:

Trevor Bauer (Cleveland Indians, Hart High grad)

In four starts, Bauer is 2-2 with a 6.26 ERA. He’s struck out 28 batters in 23 innings.

Zach Britton (Baltimore Orioles, former Canyon High player)

Britton has been highly efficient in 2017. In six appearances, he’s made five saves. He boasts a 1.29 ERA with six strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Tyler Glasnow (Pittsburgh Pirates, Hart High grad)

The 6-foot-8 righty has an 0-1 record in four starters. He has posted a 7.98 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. Glasnow has yet to last more than five innings in a start this season. His best outing came on April 21 against the New York Yankees. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on seven hits.

Tommy Milone (Milwaukee Brewers, Saugus High grad)

Milwaukee designated Milone, 30, for assignment on Monday and called up Rob Scahill, a Triple-A pitcher. The Brewers have seven days to trade Milone or place him on irrevocable outright waivers. In six appearances, three starts, with Milwaukee, Milone recorded a 6.43 ERA. His WHIP was 1.48.

Mike Montgomery (Chicago Cubs, Hart High grad)

Montgomery seems to be building off the momentum he built last season. The lefty has a 1.88 ERA in nine relief appearances so far in 2017. He has struck out 12 batters and walked nine in 14 1/3 innings.

James Shields (Chicago White Sox, Hart High grad)

On April 21, the White Sox placed Shields on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 18 for a strained right lat. Through three starts, Shields was 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings. He’d walked 10 with a WHIP of 1.14. According to a report on MLB.com, Shields played light catch for a total of about 40 throws on Saturday and felt good afterward.

Pat Valaika (Colorado Rockies, Hart High grad)

The Rockies called Valaika up on April 18, and the third baseman has since gone five for his first 14 at the plate with three doubles.