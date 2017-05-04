Valencia's Sonaly Wintermute swims the 100-yard butterfly at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Thursday. Dan Watson / For The Signal
The Hart High boys and the Valencia High girls won the Foothill League swim titles at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Thursday.

The Hart boys split the league meet title with Valencia, both teams scoring 428 points, but won the overall title because it won the team’s dual meet earlier this season.

Hart finished 6-0, while Valencia was 5-1.

The Valencia girls were 6-0.

Hart’s Adam Osowski swims the boys 500-yard freestyle on Thursday at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center. Dan Watson/For the Signal

Boys varsity team scores

Hart 428

Valencia 428

Saugus 343

West Ranch 316

Canyon 197

Golden Valley 98

Girls varsity team scores

Valencia 513

Hart 468

West Ranch 323

Saugus 271

Canyon 139

Golden Valley 85

Valencia’s Nikol Popov swims the backstroke of the 200-yard IM on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Siganl
Saugus High’s Tanner Olson swims the breaststroke of the 200 IM on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Hart’s Brooke Helgeson swims the 500-yard freestyle. Dan Watson/ForThe Signal
Saugus High’s Zander Minano prepares to compete on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Mason Nesbitt
Mason Nesbitt is The Santa Clarita Valley Signal's Sports Editor.

