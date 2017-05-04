The Hart High boys and the Valencia High girls won the Foothill League swim titles at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Thursday.

The Hart boys split the league meet title with Valencia, both teams scoring 428 points, but won the overall title because it won the team’s dual meet earlier this season.

Hart finished 6-0, while Valencia was 5-1.

The Valencia girls were 6-0.

Boys varsity team scores

Hart 428

Valencia 428

Saugus 343

West Ranch 316

Canyon 197

Golden Valley 98

Girls varsity team scores

Valencia 513

Hart 468

West Ranch 323

Saugus 271

Canyon 139

Golden Valley 85