Valencia's Sonaly Wintermute swims the 100-yard butterfly at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Thursday. Dan Watson / For The Signal
The Hart High boys and the Valencia High girls won the Foothill League swim titles at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Thursday.
The Hart boys split the league meet title with Valencia, both teams scoring 428 points, but won the overall title because it won the team’s dual meet earlier this season.
Hart finished 6-0, while Valencia was 5-1.
The Valencia girls were 6-0.
Hart’s Adam Osowski swims the boys 500-yard freestyle on Thursday at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center. Dan Watson/For the Signal
Boys varsity team scores
Hart 428
Valencia 428
Saugus 343
West Ranch 316
Canyon 197
Golden Valley 98
Girls varsity team scores
Valencia 513
Hart 468
West Ranch 323
Saugus 271
Canyon 139
Golden Valley 85
Valencia’s Nikol Popov swims the backstroke of the 200-yard IM on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Siganl
Saugus High’s Tanner Olson swims the breaststroke of the 200 IM on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Hart’s Brooke Helgeson swims the 500-yard freestyle. Dan Watson/ForThe Signal
Saugus High’s Zander Minano prepares to compete on Thursday. Dan Watson/For The Signal