FBI agents were called to investigate reports late Friday afternoon that one of their agents had shot and killed a charging pit bull in a suburban part of Canyon Country.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday on Via Ott near Piazza Di Sarro near Golden Valley Road, after a woman walking a dog encountered a man walking a dog.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were the first to be dispatched to the call.

“The dog apparently that attacked another dog was a pit bull,” Lt. Chuck Becerrra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

“The pit bull was unleashed,” he said.

Whenever a federal agent discharges a firearm a “protocol” is followed which requires an immediate investigation by other FBI agents, Becerra said.

“There’s a whole protocol whenever a federal agent discharges a firearm,” he said.

At least three FBI agents were on the scene within a half an hour of the shooting.

They paid particular attention to at least one shell casing found on the ground.

An officer with Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control confirmed for The Signal that one dog attacked another dog and that one of the dogs had been shot.

“One of our officers is on the scene,” she said, describing the intitial incident as one dog attacking another dog.

“But, we don’t know who shot it,” she said.

The woman who had been walking her dog kept shouting: “The dog is dead. The dog is dead.”

About 7:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies dragged what appeared to be a lifeless pitbull from the backseat of a car.”

