Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These productions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of May15-21, 2017:
Feature
“Deadly Exchange”
“Doggone Mystery”
Television
“Chance”
“Drunk History”
“Shooter”
“Ten Days in the Valley”
Reality television
“MythBusters”
Commercial
Audi
Student project
“Young Adult” – American Film Institute
“Calling The Shots” – SCVi Charter
For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.