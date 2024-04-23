‘Remarkable Scholars’ recipients honored

Eleven winners of Chick-fil-A's Remarkable Futures Scholarships were honored recently at the chain’s Valencia Town Center location. Courtesy photo.
News release 

Eleven winners of Chick-fil-A’s Remarkable Futures Scholarships were honored recently at the chain’s Valencia Town Center location. 

The families of the recipients were invited to attend and show their support during the presentation held in the fast food restaurant’s dining room. The 11 winners received a total of more than $20,000 in scholarships.  

Chick-fil-A Valencia nominates team members for the scholarships each year, and this was the location’s largest group of recipients.  

Employees receiving scholarships were: Matt Ma, Jesus Montes, Paul Sekyi-Appiah, Reagan Tagliere, Parker Tagliere, Esme Wolin, Noah Gale, Lara Ray, Jacob Perez and Jean-Calvin Jauregui. 

Each year, Chick-fil-A offers restaurant team members the opportunity to apply for college scholarships through the Remarkable Futures Scholarships initiative. Since 1973, more than $191 million in scholarships have been awarded to more than 105,000 team members. 

