City to host Bike to Work Challenge May 13-17

News release

This year marks the 20th year that the city of Santa Clarita has been hosting the annual Bike to Work Challenge. The community is invited to celebrate by riding a bike to work the week of May 13, and stopping by a pit stop on Thursday, May 16.

The annual Bike to Work Challenge is a weeklong opportunity for local businesses and their employees to participate anytime between Monday, May 13, and Friday, May 17. Participants can register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for the chance to win prizes.

The Bike to Work Challenge is a competition among Santa Clarita businesses to rally their employees to bike to work and reduce greenhouse gas emissions via a “no-pollute commute.” Businesses that are registered to participate and have the most participation in their size category will win a free lunch at a local restaurant of their choice.

Pit stops will be available for participants during the morning of May 16 from 7 to 9 a.m. only, at five locations throughout the city. Riders can stop and connect with local businesses, collect free giveaways and enjoy refreshments provided by this year‘s partners.

To encourage participants with longer commutes, Santa Clarita Transit will be offering free local rides to anyone with a bike and/or helmet. Those who need to utilize Metrolink trains may still qualify for the challenge by riding their bikes for the remainder of their commute.

Interested businesses are required to designate a “lead rider” who will act as a point of contact for the organization in addition to registering their business for Santa Clarita’s Bike to Work Challenge and retrieve any prizes for their participating employees when announced.

Lead riders can register online at GreenSantaClarita.com/Events and must submit a list of those who participated from their company by Tuesday, May 21, to Lindsay Schmandt, city event coordinator for the Bike to Work Challenge, at [email protected].

For additional information about upcoming cycling events, including Hit the Trails and the Bike Santa Clarita Challenge, visit BikeSantaClarita.com.