Over the last two years, I have watched our national politics descend into a childish incivility that pollutes our country’s political conversation and needlessly distracts from the important issues we face.

From Hillary Clinton’s “Dangerous Donald” to President Trump’s unending Twitter tussles, we have witnessed a near-daily assault on civility and focus in politics.

Like most Santa Claritans, I am a practical voter with an aversion to boorishness. We demand a respectful exchange of views based on fact-based logic concerning important issues.

I was thus troubled by a May 26 opinion article that offered an appalling display of name-calling and unnecessary discourtesy, undoubtedly distracting readers from otherwise intriguing arguments regarding recent talk of impeachment.

As Americans, we rightly delight in spirited political discussion. But for the sake of decency and for the sake of maintaining focus on the real issues, let’s together commit to avoiding ridiculous rudeness.

 

  • Brian Baker

    Well, Adnan, there was only one column about impeachment published that day, and it happened to be written by me.

    Here’s one of the great things about this country. If there’s something you don’t like, you don’t have to read it. No one’s putting a gun to your head and forcing you to do that. Cool, huh?

    Now, there was a point I was making in the tone I took in that column. It seemed pretty obvious to me, but I guess you missed it, so I’ll explain it to you.

    The very idea of impeaching Trump at this point in time, with absolutely no constitutionally valid reason for doing so — none, zero, zip, nada — or even talking about it, is so absurd it’s ludicrous, and the only people doing so are a bunch of leftist lunatics, aided and abetted by their Greek chorus in the overtly liberal and partisan mainstream media. Thus I gave them all the “respectful exchange of views based on fact-based logic” they’ve earned by doing so.

    In other words, none.

    I hope that clears things up for you.

  • Brian Baker

    Oh, by the way. Your complaint would have a lot more validity if I’d ever read anything like it at any time over the years when other writers here — such as the gone and not missed Zaring, or Horton, or Vignola — had written things that didn’t meet your definition of “civility”. But I guess that standard only gets applied when the author is a non-leftist.