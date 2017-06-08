Riverside City Cross Country Course will host the CIF-Southern Section cross country prelims and finals for boys and girls again this season, the CIF-SS said in a press release issued Thursday morning.

“It is with great thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the Riverside area cross country coaches and programs, that we are looking forward to holding the 2017 CIF Southern Section-Ford Prelims and Finals at the Riverside Cross Country Course,” Assistant Commissioner Rainer Wulf said in the release.

The course is located roughly 85 miles south of Santa Clarita and was originally built in 2015 by the Riverside Sports Commission, the city of Riverside and Riverside Unified and Alvord Unified school districts.

The SCV saw success at the 2016 cross country prelims and finals, which were also held at the 3-mile Riverside course as opposed to the traditional Mt. San Antonio College course.

The West Ranch boys team earned its first trip to the state meet in seven years after finishing in sixth place in Division 2 at the finals. Its state-qualifying time was one hour, 17 minutes and 50 seconds.

The Saugus boys finished one spot behind the Wildcats at 1:18:15 and also secured an appearance at the state meet.

The Centurion girls team clocked a finals time of 1:30.21 to advance to the state level after winning a tie-breaker for the seventh-place spot. The top seven teams moved on to state.

This year’s CIF-SS cross country prelims will be on Friday, Nov. 10 for Divisions 1 and 3 and on Saturday, Nov. 11 for Divisions 2, 4 and 5.

The finals will be on Saturday, Nov. 18.