Starting in July, The Signal is making some changes to its monthly Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal, with a new design and additional coverage of the growing SCV business community.

The Signal has published the business journal since 2009. Each month, it is direct mailed to 4,000 business owners, CEOs, CFOs, and other executives and business leaders in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Signal Business Editor Patrick Mullen continues as editor of the Business Journal.

“By virtue of its location, high quality schools, relatively affordable homes, and available land, the Santa Clarita Valley is an attractive place to do business, as evidenced by the companies that are moving here from other parts of Southern California,” Mullen said.

“The Business Journal will continue to tell the stories of local businesses as they help write the next chapters in the history of Santa Clarita,” he added.

Signal Editor and Vice President Jason Schaff will continue in that role and serve as Publisher of the Business Journal. Steve Nakutin is the Advertising Sales Director.

“I’m excited to have a greater role in further growing the Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal, helping it develop into a bigger publication with increased multimedia features,” Schaff said. “As the Santa Clarita Valley economy continues to grow we need to focus on growing our business coverage.”

The Santa Clarita Valley is home to more than 280,000 residents, and is forecast to add nearly 33,000 more residents by 2021. Median income in the valley is more than $95,000, and 60 percent of households have an annual income of more than $75,000, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp.

Upcoming issues will include coverage of the challenges of marketing financial services to millennials, local family-owned businesses, the growing entertainment industry in the SCV that has given the community the nickname of Hollywood North, entrepreneurs and advanced manufacturing.

In addition to a new look, the SCV Business Journal will feature a new website, greater use of video, and an expanded social media presence. It will continue to provide the valley’s most comprehensive commercial real estate listings, in cooperation with the EDC.

The publication will increase coverage of small business and top local executives. The publication will host a series of roundtable discussions, in print and online, featuring local business leaders discussing their industries and goals.

Business leaders who help drive the SCV economy will be showcased in a series of Business Journal-sponsored events throughout the year. These events are designed to be premier networking opportunities which are focused on specific industries and the people who lead them.

The Business Journal will continue existing relationships with local business-advocacy groups, including the EDC, Chamber of Commerce, and VIA, the Valley Industry Association.

Before coming to The Signal in 2011, Schaff was the editor of the San Fernando Valley Business Journal for eight years. Before that he was deputy managing editor of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Mullen joined The Signal in 2016 after moving to Santa Clarita from Northeast Ohio. He has more than 15 years’ experience as an editor of business-to-business publications covering the healthcare industry.