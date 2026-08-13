SCV Chamber of Commerce celebrates Black Business Month 

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomed community members, Black-owned businesses and a spirit of camaraderie to the California Institute of the Arts to celebrate Black Business Month last week.

Three Black-owned businesses — Mississippi Georgia Fried, NOLA Med Transport, and the SCV DogHaus location — were honored with awards during the evening.

Ivan Volschenk and Tamara Pickering talk at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Black Business Month event at the California Institute of the Arts, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Ivan Volschenk, CEO of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, said the event is an important part of the chamber’s efforts to connect with the entire business community.

“So, it means a lot that we’ve created this event. A lot of Black businesses are now part of the chamber, interacting with us, with the greater chamber, at all our other events, and everything as well,” he said.

Volschenk said being able to award businesses who deserve the recognition is a reward for him. He added that these business owners put their blood, sweat and tears into their businesses.

Di Thompson and Dennis Sugasawara smile for a photo at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Black Business Month event at the California Institute of the Arts, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Di Thompson, chair of the board at the SCV Chamber, was thrilled to be at the event.

“I am overjoyed to see how successful this event has been, and we are now celebrating our fourth annual event being hosted here at CalArts. And it’s been a wonderful way to celebrate, uplift, and amplify Black-owned businesses in the community, and to see how well this event is received, and how these business owners and entrepreneurs and professionals are raised by the community and have the support of the chamber,” Thompson said.

She added that the energy in the room was vibrant, electric, and positive – calling it a true celebration.

Troy Allen, vice president for facilities development and management at CalArts, told the crowd that the chamber’s dedication to building relationships, promoting economic vitality and creating an inclusive environment for businesses in the SCV helps make celebrations like the event possible.

Attendees pose in the photo booth at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Black Business Month event at the California Institute of the Arts, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

“Black-owned businesses are more than places of commerce. They are pillars of our neighborhoods,” Allen said. “They create jobs, inspire entrepreneurship, strengthen our local economy, and invest in the people and communities they serve. When we support Black-owned businesses, we help build opportunities, create generational wealth, and ensure that our communities continue to thrive.”

Jai Coward, co-owner of the SCV DogHaus location with his wife, Kyla, said being honored was humbling.

He thanked the people who have supported, encouraged and believed in his and Kyla’s vision since they opened their business in September.

“Santa Clarita has shown up for our business, and it’s not just about transactions, what we’re learning. It’s much more about people, relationships, showing one another, showing up for one another, celebrating each other’s wins, lending a hand in the tough times, being there for each other, collaborating, all of that good stuff,” Jai said.

Attendees hang out at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Black Business Month event at the California Institute of the Arts, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

For the video, visit https://youtu.be/fr2Ybeq_Ad0