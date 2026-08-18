SCV Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘The AI Advantage’ seminar 

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and QoS-Net hosted a seminar, “The AI Advantage,” discussing how artificial intelligence can improve daily operations for business owners, managers and working professionals at 360 Suites SCV in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday morning.

Joe Shuster, a senior solutions engineer and a guest speaker, said that AI can help business owners by creating a new way of working.

“Organizations that embrace AI can unleash creativity and online productivity for their employees, ushering a new way of growth as well as value creation,” Shuster said.

Discussing Microsoft 365 Copilot, an AI assistant built into Microsoft apps, Shuster said it comes with advanced management capabilities.

“It’s an orchestrator, compared with a large language model, built on top of the existing M365 solution stack. And all of this takes place within the compliance boundary, meaning that you get to combine your cutting edge (large language model), with your specific content inside of Microsoft Graph,” Shuster said. “This being your documents, your emails, calendar, chats, meetings, contacts, any of the business days are relevant to you, deliver accurate and contextual responses.”

Shuster also mentioned during the seminar, attended by about a dozen people, that individuals in most companies are most likely using AI, whether large enterprise organizations or small businesses.

Attendees listen at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “The AI Advantage” seminar at 360 Suites SCV in Stevenson Ranch, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

However, he added that using unsanctioned AI can be an issue for companies because it could potentially leak business data.

“So, if you’re asking yourself, ‘Where do I start?’ The best answer is going to ‘be secure,’” Shuster said simply.

During the seminar, Claudio Aguero, who was leading the presentation, chimed in about how AI use can be a good thing.

“You have a workload that we have put together. Let’s say that you are a self-supervisor, and you have a team of people that work for you, and you want to be on the know of what the sales team is doing for you. Well, the old way, we could give you access to the mailboxes and you go and scroll to the mailboxes on each one of the (salespeople,)” Aguero said.

Claudio Aguero speaks to attendees at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “The AI Advantage” seminar at 360 Suites SCV in Stevenson Ranch, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

He said that with AI, people can automate all of the data from the mailboxes.

“We go up, we collect the data from all these mailboxes that are your source team. And then we feed the content of those emails through AI; AI does an analysis, and sends a result, and does a follow-up of these emails,” Aguero said.

After the seminar, attendees could ask Shuster questions about AI and what was discussed in the presentation.