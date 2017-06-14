Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

There is as much evidence that President Trump colluded with the Russians to defeat Hillary Clinton last November as there was that Barack Obama was born in Kenya.

Imagine if the FBI conducted an investigation to determine if Obama was actually born in Kenya or that our federal government would appoint a special counsel to investigate Obama’s Kenyan connections.

Imagine that the mainstream media would run story after story, every day and several times a day, that Barack Obama may actually have been born in Kenya. Imagine panels on CNN and MSNBC insisting that Obama should be impeached because he lied about where he was born.

Imagine Hollywood airheads and late-night “comedians” mocking Obama for being born in Kenya and endlessly attacking him and anyone who voted for him with crude and vulgar insults.

And now consider that this is exactly what is happening in America today with the Trump and Russia fantasy. There are no winners for this disgraceful and deceitful display fueled by hate and intolerance – just different levels of losing.

No one loses more than the American people who want to see our broken government work, lower taxes, improve jobs, resolve Obama’s health-care debacle, address illegal immigration and restore credibility restored to our nation.

Why would any American resist that?

 

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Brian Baker

    Nicely done, Gil!

    Props, pard.

  • Gil Mertz

    High praise coming from you, Brian. Thanks!

    As it’s becoming obvious to even the thickest of Trump-hater’s heads that there was no collusion with the Russians to defeat Clinton, the witch hunt is now directing it’s focus on obstruction of justice because Trump said he “hoped” Flynn could be spared prosecution. 100% of those giving testimony have sworn Trump didn’t try to obstruct justice – including COMEY! But facts don’t matter, the witch hunt continues.

    We’re now learning that Chief Inquisitor Mueller mentored Comey during their years at the FBI. Gee, no bias there. One of the attorneys Mueller has hired is Jeannie Rhee who shut down Freedom of Information requests for the Clinton Foundation in 2015. No bias there. And three of the five lawyers Mueller has hired have donated tens of thousands of dollars to liberal candidates, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Jeff Sessions just shook hands with the Russian Ambassador and had to recuse himself. The double-standard is staggering.

    Their task is not to investigate a crime but to spend months and millions of tax payer dollars in hopes of finding a crime that may have been committed based on no evidence, no charges and unnamed sources. What a disgrace.