SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage biomedical technology company developing a bioelectronic therapy for chronic inflammatory diseases, has appointed David Chernoff, MD, chief medical officer.

Chernoff, a molecular diagnostics and biopharmaceutical industry veteran, will oversee all clinical development activities for SetPoint as the Valencia-based company develops its bioelectronic medicine platform, according to a company statement.

“The depth and breadth of David’s expertise in advancing and commercializing a wide range of products make him an ideal fit for SetPoint,” said Anthony Arnold, the company’s CEO, to whom Chernoff will report.

“With his combination of senior clinical leadership experience and key commercial perspective, David is uniquely qualified to lead our clinical team as we prepare for the next phase of clinical development using our new proprietary bioelectronic medicine therapy.”

Privately-held SetPoint is developing treatments for inflammation-mediated autoimmune diseases, using an implanted device to stimulate the vagus nerve, activating the body’s natural inflammatory reflex to produce a systemic anti-inflammatory effect.

The emerging field of bioelectronic medicine aims to address unmet patient needs by delivering digital doses to modulate physiological circuits to treat diseases historically treated with drugs in a more highly targeted fashion.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to create an entirely new category of therapeutics designed to treat autoimmune diseases using the rapidly advancing technology of bioelectronic medicine,” Chernoff said.

“SetPoint’s unique approach clearly establishes a novel path to meet the unmet needs of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, and I look forward to becoming part of the SetPoint team poised to advance bioelectronic therapies and position the company for continued growth.”

Prior to joining SetPoint, Chernoff has served as a consultant to more than 40 biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies and has held chief medical officer posts with several companies.

He was a principal with life sciences management consulting firm Keelin Reeds Ventures and entrepreneur in residence and operating partner at TPG Biotech VC Fund. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in molecular biology from Yale University and an MD from New York University.

He completed his medical training and research in internal medicine, rheumatology and infectious disease at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center.