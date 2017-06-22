The boys volleyball season was a slow, upward climb for Albert Einstein Academy.

The team was formed this year with only one player that had experience playing volleyball.

But now that the season is said and done, the Rockets have three All-Omega League players to prove their progress. Only one other school had more all-league honorees than Einstein.

“The thing that kind of pushed us through was the fact that the kids really enjoyed the experience and worked really hard,” said coach Scott Barker. “It was their enthusiasm for it that overcame obstacles.”

Justin Barker, who will play football at West Ranch in the upcoming season, was named First Team, while Edmond Baik and Joshua Erenberg were each tabbed Second Team.

“Edmond was our most athletic player,” Barker said. “His ability to jump and hit the ball was a help to us.

“Justin ended up doing a majority of the setting for the team. He and Edmond were able to work well together. Joshua Erenberg was our primary serve receiver. He led the team in stats like digs and things like that.”

The Rockets finished third in the Omega League to earn a wildcard game in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

Einstein fell 3-0 to St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in that game.

Although the future of Albert Einstein Academy is unclear, the players valued their time as a team throughout the season.

“I think all of the other issues with Albert Einstein Academy aside, they were looking forward to continuing with the program,” Barker said.

“They can look back on it with some pretty fond memories and learning the game and just having fun with their friends.”