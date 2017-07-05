Sally White: Make your voice heard on Centennial Project

In Saturday’s Signal we learned that L.A. County regional planners held a public meeting in Gorman the prior Thursday to get feedback on plans to build a 19,000-home development some 35 miles north of Santa Clarita.

The article identified this proposal as the “twin brother of Newhall Ranch.” Should this Centennial and the Newhall Ranch projects both be approved, they would “book-end” Pyramid Lake.

We often hear about an “evil twin” with the idea that one twin is “good” and the other “evil.” In this case I find it difficult to refrain from identifying both of these projects as “evil,” having the potential to detrimentally affect our environment and the quality of life in our community.

Since we in Santa Clarita were not aware of this impending and critical opportunity to learn more about these plans, which will surely have an appreciable impact on our community, we now have only until July 17 to submit our written feedback regarding this project.

Let us give thought to the potential impact of this massive development and respond with our opinions to the Regional Planning Commission. You can learn more about this project at http://planning.lacounty.gov/centennial.

It is important that each of us takes time out to learn and understand what is happening around us, and not leave such major decisions to the whims and judgment of people who do not live in the area.

The decision-makers will not know how we feel and think unless we tell them! The approval of this plan would have a substantial effect on our community; it is necessary to speak out immediately to our elected and appointed officials. We neither need nor want a deterioration of the quality of life in our beautiful Santa Clarita!

Sally White

Valencia