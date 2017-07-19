Wendy Blommendahl: Katie Hill is right for the 25th Congressional District

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 12 mins ago

Although the congressional primary is not until June 2018, we have three candidates vying for the opportunity to run on the ticket. We are in a fortunate position to have over a year to get to know them and determine for whom we want to vote.

A fresh face in the running is Katie Hill. She is ready to lead and represent the 25th Congressional District.

Katie is currently the executive director of PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) and she successfully manages a large staff and a budget of $50 million. She believes in social justice, equality, and creating economic opportunities to strengthen our community and our country.

PATH has helped more than 1,800 chronically homeless individuals, 2,100 veterans, and 2,600 families make it home into permanent housing under Katie’s leadership in the last four years.

Her grandfather and great-grandfather both served in the military, as did her father before he became a police officer.

She believes that we need to support our law enforcement and armed forces so they can protect our citizens in a just, responsible, and accountable way.

Katie knows that one of our most basic responsibilities as a nation is to take care of our veterans. Her organization, PATH, has focused on serving homeless veterans with the fundamental belief that no veteran should ever have to sleep on our streets.

The daughter of a Republican police officer and a nurse, she has lived in our district her entire life, attended all public schools in the district, and CSUN for both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She’s truly a daughter of the 25th Congressional District!

She knows what we believe and what we need. Katie is ready to put the community’s priorities ahead of party politics in Washington.

Get to know her at www.KatieHillforCongress.com. She’s the leader for us.

Wendy Blommendahl

Simi Valley