Deputy dies after collapsing at World Police & Fire Games

By Jim Holt

Last update: 23 hours ago

Sheriff’s deputies are mourning the loss of a reserve deputy who died Friday after having collapsed while competing in the World Police and Fire Games.

Reserve Deputy Jacob Castroll of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday morning after apparently suffering a heart attack during a mountain bike challenge.

At least four fire engines responded to reports of a cardiac arrest near Castaic Lake.

“We had an elder male who collapsed during the mountain bike event,” Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Friday morning.

“He had a cardiac issue,” he said. “He got transported to Henry Mayo.”

LASD officials issued a news release later in the day expressing their condolences for Castroll and his family.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is saddened to announce the passing of Reserve Deputy Jacob Castroll,” the LASD news release stated.

On Friday, August 11, 2017 at approximately 9:40 a.m., while participating in the World Police and Fire Games on a mountain bicycle race course, he was found non-responsive by another rider. On-scene medical personnel responded and treated Reserve Deputy Castroll, the release said.

He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

At approximately 11:14 a.m. he passed away. He is survived by his wife Rody, and three children Victor, Lea, and Rica.

Although the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, the investigation is being handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.

Castroll served as a Reserve Deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since July of 2010. During his time he served the Malibu/Lost Hills community.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Reserve Deputy Jacob Castroll who was assigned to Malibu Lost Hills Station.

“We offer our prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and partners during this difficult time. He was a Reserve with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for seven years and an accomplished cyclist. We honor his commitment to be part of our law enforcement family.”

The World Police & Fire Games boast more than 60 sporting events, with 70 countries represented and more than 10,000 competitors.

