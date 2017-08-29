California resolution urges other states to oppose Trump’s election commission

By Gina Ender

Last update: Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

Trisha Gambel casts her primary vote at Bouquet Canyon Church in Saugus on Tuesday. KATHARINE LOTZE/SIgnal. 06072016

State efforts to shield voter data from President Donald Trump’s Election Integrity Commission passed its first committee hurdle Tuesday.

Introduced by Senator Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park), the senate resolution asks other states to join California in not sharing election data with the president’s commission, expressing concerns with its legality.

“On its face, the President’s Election Integrity Commission is nothing but a tax-payer funded attempt to fuel misguided conspiracy theories,” Stern said when introducing the resolution. “This measure is a rallying cry for other states to join a growing coalition of election officials, Attorneys General and civil rights watchdog groups in protecting the sanctity of electoral data by not yielding to the demands of this fraudulent commission.”

Senator Stern serves as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Elections and Constitutional Amendments, the committee who pushed the resolution through on Tuesday.

While Stern’s Senate Joint Resolution 11 was the first of its kind, other state officials have expressed concern with the commission, which was introduced in May.

Refusing to comply, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said California will not provide voter data to the commission, saying it is “unprecedented and unsecure.”

“The President’s Election Commission is a waste of taxpayer money, created to justify his lies about millions of illegal votes and to advance measures to suppress voting rights,” Padilla said in a statement.

Elected officials, representatives and voting rights advocates have partnered in the past to make voting convenient and without risking voters’ security, according to Board Chair at California Common Cause Chair Jonathan Stein.

“The federal government should be studying California’s success instead of spending taxpayer time and money on a poorly-run commission that appears to have pre-judged the matter it is studying,” Stein said in a statement.

Senate Joint Resolution 11 will now go to the Senate floor for a vote. It has until the Sept. 15 legislative deadline to pass through both the Senate and Assembly.

Click here to post a comment

California resolution urges other states to oppose Trump’s election commission

August 29, 2017, 5:20 pm
9 Comments
Gina Ender
Trisha Gambel casts her primary vote at Bouquet Canyon Church in Saugus on Tuesday. KATHARINE LOTZE/SIgnal. 06072016

State efforts to shield voter data from President Donald Trump’s Election Integrity Commission passed its first committee hurdle Tuesday.

Introduced by Senator Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park), the senate resolution asks other states to join California in not sharing election data with the president’s commission, expressing concerns with its legality.

“On its face, the President’s Election Integrity Commission is nothing but a tax-payer funded attempt to fuel misguided conspiracy theories,” Stern said when introducing the resolution. “This measure is a rallying cry for other states to join a growing coalition of election officials, Attorneys General and civil rights watchdog groups in protecting the sanctity of electoral data by not yielding to the demands of this fraudulent commission.”

Senator Stern serves as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Elections and Constitutional Amendments, the committee who pushed the resolution through on Tuesday.

While Stern’s Senate Joint Resolution 11 was the first of its kind, other state officials have expressed concern with the commission, which was introduced in May.

Refusing to comply, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said California will not provide voter data to the commission, saying it is “unprecedented and unsecure.”

“The President’s Election Commission is a waste of taxpayer money, created to justify his lies about millions of illegal votes and to advance measures to suppress voting rights,” Padilla said in a statement.

Elected officials, representatives and voting rights advocates have partnered in the past to make voting convenient and without risking voters’ security, according to Board Chair at California Common Cause Chair Jonathan Stein.

“The federal government should be studying California’s success instead of spending taxpayer time and money on a poorly-run commission that appears to have pre-judged the matter it is studying,” Stein said in a statement.

Senate Joint Resolution 11 will now go to the Senate floor for a vote. It has until the Sept. 15 legislative deadline to pass through both the Senate and Assembly.

About the author

View All Posts
Gina Ender

Gina Ender

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

  • Anthony Breznican

    Voter suppression is an immediate threat to America’s democratic tradition. It’s reassuring that not just Democratic officials, but Republicans as well are opposing this ginned-up commission, which aims to tackle a non-existent problem by creating a real one: expunging legitimate voters from the rolls. The bipartisan opposition to this is a testament to America’s unity.

  • Frank Rizzo

    Hiding voter data is a sign you have something to hide. With verified voter fraud, it’s no wonder Dem’s want to hide this data.

    No surprise with anything these corrupt politicians do anymore

    • Anthony Breznican

      Uh huh. And if that’s the case, why are so many Republican secretaries of state refusing to turn over private voter information to Trump’s dubious commission?

      • Frank Rizzo

        All politicians are corrupt. If there are a lot of Rep’s that are doing the same then throw them in as well, I don’t care

        I am independent, and could care less who it is. If you are fighting so hard to hide the details, there is a reason. With so many cases of documented voter fraud, hidden cam footage of people being bused in, so many dead people voting, I just don’t beleive them anymore.

        There is a way to solve it, but one side says it will create voter suppresion. That answer defies logic. It’s a pretty dang thin excuse, even for a politician.

      • Brian Richards

        Most voting data is public information. Are you not concerned about the recent report showing a massive amount more voters than actual people in almost every CA county? I know, nothing to see, move along…..

      • Frank Rizzo

        As if on que: Florida Democrat Election Official Admits Noncitizens, Felons Voting
        http://dailysignal.com/2017/08/30/florida-democratic-election-official-admits-noncitizens-felons-voting/

  • Gary Bierend

    This reads like a something Stern’s office would put out, there’s absolutely no opposing point of view. This belongs in the Opinion Section.

  • Taipei101

    California has millions of non citizens voting by policy and persuasion.

    Millions of illegals now have drivers licenses and were automatically registered to vote. The only step in place to ensure these non citizens do not vote is an optional box on the non citizen License application asking if they are not a citizen. Nevermind every single person receiving a non citizen drivers license is ‘not a citizen’. They still ask and then only challenge the answer if the answer was truthful.

    The only safeguard to catch now registered illegals from voting is a review of actual ballots with the list of non citizen drivers. That step is not performed. So there is no safeguard.

    Add to that the fact that the Governor communicated and the media advertised that any non citizen voting would face no criminal charges and no loss of state benefits. The state would consider it a ‘mistake’…. and would only find this ‘mistake’ if a non citizen advised the election commission that they voted ‘by mistake’. So basically… democrats with no honor… put in place an honor system… for non citizens who have no honor.

    Everyone involved in this scam is breaking the law. And they expect us to believe their worthless assurance that no fraud exists when the entire system is designed to maximize fraud and run by people with no ethics and a strong agenda and motivation to win super majorities at all costs against the will of actual Americans who are opposed to Sanctuary cities and all the other policies which rob resources and security from citizens.