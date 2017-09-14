14th Annual Bras for a Cause kicks off in Valencia

By Nikolas Samuels

Bras. They are a fixture of any woman’s wardrobe. Although, Soroptimist International of Valencia took that meaning to another level on Sunday.

Sixteen models wearing hand-embellished bras pranced along the catwalk in support of the cause the organization dedicates itself towards.

“Of course, our main mission here today (is to) wipe out breast cancer,” said Suzanne Stone, the president of Soroptimist International of Valencia, as the crowd cheered and clapped.

This was the 14th Annual Bras for a Cause event, where 220 people came out to dine, mingle and raise money to the cause. Stone was hoping to raise between $40,000 and $50,000 that will all go towards the programs the organization offers to better women’s lives.

One such model who has personally experienced what Soroptimist International can do for a woman was 65-year-old Andrea Standley. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and Soroptimist International was extremely important to her during her struggle.

She is now cancer free and the organization has become a family to her.

“Getting through cancer and being clean now and then them asking me to be a model—it’s an honor,” said Standley. “It’s a humbling event for me.”

Standley recognized that being a model, especially as a senior citizen, can be nerve-wracking but she believes the cause is well worth it.

She was not the only attendee who was enthusiastic to be there though. Event co-chairs Missy Carter and Denise DaCorsi-Placencio were also excited to be able to bring this event to Santa Clarita once again.

“It brings women and men together to help women in our community,” said DaCorsi-Placencio.

And in case you missed Bras for a Cause, Soroptimist International of Valencia will be hosting its next fundraiser, Gentlemen for a Cause, on Feb. 25, 2018. Tickets will go on sale next week.