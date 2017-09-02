2 take medalist honors at girls golf league meet, West Ranch wins as team

By Haley Sawyer

Valencia girls golf’s Ashley Song has been playing golf for five years, but she’s hardly ever had games as good as the one she had at Foothill League meet No. 3 at El Cariso Golf Course on Tuesday.

Song came out as the co-medalist alongside West Ranch’s Paige Harrison. Both carded a 1-over at the third league meet of the season.

Hart’s Paige Heuer and the Vikings’ Kimberly Tsai each finished the afternoon with a score of 2-over.

The Wildcats’ Zoe Campos and Noelle Song both finished at 3-over.

West Ranch took first as a team with 174 strokes. Valencia was second at 187 and Saugus was third at 212.

“We go in with the same attitude every time,” said Harrison of the Wildcats. “Just try to play our best every time.”

The Vikings’ Song originally used golf as a way to get out of physical education classes, but has gradually taken a more serious approach to the sport.

“I think that when I was first starting golf, I didn’t enjoy it as much … But this year I’ve started to appreciate the sport more and I’m more enthusiastic about going to golf and playing,” she said.

Song excelled in the short game today and said she was gifted with some “lucky shots” that helped her win co-medalist.

“On the seventh hole I sank a putt from across the green,” she said. “I was just trying to make it close and when it went in I was surprised.”

Harrison birdied the eighth hole, which helped her gain some ground late in the game.

The freshman is currently third in West Ranch’s lineup and has adjusted well to the team mentality of varsity golf.

“It took a minute for me to get used to playing with a team for the first time,” she said. “(For as long as) I’ve been playing golf it’s been by myself. But it’s been so fun to work with a team and try to post good scores together.”

Foothill League meet No. 4 will be next Tuesday at Elkins Ranch at noon.