Armed robbers hit AT&T store

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Local sheriff’s deputies are looking for three armed robbers who held up at AT&T store Tuesday night, stealing money and electronic devices.

The robbery happened about 9 p.m. when three men wearing ski masks entered the AT & T store on Bouquet Canyon Road at Newhall Ranch Road, demanding merchandise and money, Lt. Doug Mohroff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Wednesday morning.

“Three male black suspects, wearing dark clothing and ski masks, entered the AT&T store and used a handgun to hold everyone in the store at bay,” he said.

“While they held people at gunpoint they grabbed money from the safe and a number of devices such as iPads, iPhones and Apple watches,” Mohroff said.

No shots were reported fired and no one hurt in the robbery.

“There was no reported direction of travel,” Mohroff said.

