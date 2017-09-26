Barger proposes swimming pools stay open all year

By Gina Ender

It could be summer in Santa Clarita all year long.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger proposed a motion at the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday that proposes county aquatic centers stay open throughout the year.

Barger would ideally like to have aquatic centers stay open all year, extend the time seasonal pools are open by two weeks and open swim beaches seven days a week, she said in a statement.

“Our county’s swimming pools are vital amenities for children, seniors, families and community organizations,” Barger said in a statement. “Considering our mild climate, active lifestyles and culture of heathy living, they should be accessible to the public as long as possible during the week and during the year.”

County agencies have 60 days to identify ways to expand access to pools across the county.

In August, Barger added $143,000 in funds to the Castaic Aquatic Center to extend its summer swim programs until Oct. 31.

The programs were originally slated to close on Aug. 13 before the funding was approved.