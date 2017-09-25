Bridge to Home to host annual Soup for the Soul fundraiser

By Gina Ender

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Those with a heart for the homeless in Santa Clarita are invited to Bridge to Home’s annual Soup for the Soul event.

The yearly fundraiser goes straight to the services Bridge to Home offers, allowing them to fund their winter shelter, year-round case management, housing navigation and medical clinics.

“Soup for the Soul is a great way to support Bridge to Home,” Board President Peggy Edwards said in a statement.

The event comes over a month before the winter shelter opens on Nov. 20, allowing Bridge to Home to prepare and pay for necessities ranging from cots and blankets to electricity bills.

Each year, the event has brought awareness to rising homelessness and housing costs in the valley, according to Bridge to Home’s Development and Volunteer Coordinator Maria Dulac.

“Attendees get a real view of what work we’re doing and where were headed,” Maria Dulac said. “It gives them a bigger understanding of why the funds are needed.”

For dinner, attendees will get gourmet soups, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, all of which are donated to the event by local restaurants.

“It is really a community effort to help the community,” Dulac said.

Additionally, there will be entertainment and a live and silent auction.

Bridge to Home will be recognizing Supervisor Kathryn Barger at the event for her support of Measure H, the Los Angeles County initiative that raised taxes one-fourth of a cent for homeless services.

Tickets are $50 per person and $400 for a table of eight people. Advertisements are available ranging from $50 to $250 and sponsorships range from $1,000 to $7,500.

Soup for the Soul will be held on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Savia: A Community Partnership, located at 23780 Newhall Avenue.

To register and learn more, visit btohome.org or call Dulac at (661) 433-8252.